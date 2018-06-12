Vail CEO donates stock appreciation rights to foundation

BROOMFIELD — The chairman and CEO of Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN), Rob Katz, will contribute 100 percent of recently exercised stock-appreciation rights to his family’s charitable foundation and donor-advised fund. The donation totals $31 million.

Katz’s stock-appreciation rights were set to expire. After withholding taxes, he received approximately 113,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock. Katz donated 67,800 shares and sold 45,200 shares, and will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

Last year, Katz announced a similar exercise and donated about $58 million to a new donor fund. That fund was set up to address mental and behavioral health and alcohol and drug abuse in the mountain resort communities in which Vail Resorts operates.

Katz and his wife, Elana Amsterdam, announced this week several grants to nonprofits. They are: