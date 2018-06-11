Nature’s Root awarded Advance Longmont Target Industries grant

LONGMONT — Nature’s Root, which manufactures hemp-based and hemp-infused products, has received a $6,000 grant through the Longmont Economic Development Partnership.

The Advance Longmont Target Industries grant is designed to assist new and expanding businesses in target industries that exemplify strong economic clustering in the city.

Nature’s Root, located at 425 S. Bowen St., represents the burgeoning hemp industry in Colorado and in Boulder County, with multiple hemp operations located in Longmont.

Nature’s Root has experienced significant growth, including transitioning from a full-service spa using hemp-infused lotions to a full-scale production facility of hemp products.

“As a five-time award winning company, Nature’s Root, a hemp and CBD company based out of Longmont, Colorado, is dedicated to producing responsible organic hemp products for quality skin care and CBD Therapeutic purposes,” Nature’s Root owner Tracee Box said in a prepared statement. “ In addition to our award-winning line-up, we were the first hemp-based spa in the nation and now provide calming day spa services throughout our Nature’s Root Spa Network.”

Nature’s Roots’ products include CBD tinctures and capsules, natural pain-relieving oil, salves, lotions, body and face scrub, and lip balms.

Funded by the city of Longmont, the Advance Longmont Target Industries grant program awards up to $10,000, with a priority given to businesses already established in Longmont.

More information about the Longmont Economic Development Partnership and all grant programs, including applications, can be found on the Longmont Economic Development Partnership website at www.longmont.org.