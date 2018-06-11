Longmont EDP provides climbing startup $3,000 grant

LONGMONT — The Longmont Economic Development Partnership awarded the Longmont Climbing Collective with a $3,000 Advance Longmont Startup Grant.

The grant is meant for business startups of less than two years and to assist with the costs of permitting, regulatory compliance equipment purchases and other transactions associated with the formation of a business. Advance Longmont Startup Grants are up to $3,000 and are funded by Longmont.

The Longmont Climbing Collective, 33 S. Pratt Parkway, aspires to be the central hub for Longmont’s climbers by providing a facility for them.

In April, the Longmont Climbing Collective received a $7,000 grant from the Longmont Economic Development Partnership. The startups received an Advance Longmont Target Industries Grant, aimed at helping new and existing businesses in target industries expand. Those grants are up to $10,000 and are also funded by Longmont.