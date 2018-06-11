Fort Collins median sales price climbs to almost $420k

LOVELAND — Single-family home sales in Fort Collins reached a median price of $419,975 in May, while the median price in Boulder retreated back below $1 million.

Boulder’s median price of $971,000 easily topped that of any other community in the Boulder Valley or Northern Colorado but was a sharp drop from the $1,247,000 recorded in April. The data were released Friday by Information and Real Estate Services LLC, the region’s multiple-listing service.

Sponsored Content

Top Five Tools for Success as a Fast-Growing Company

During May and June we celebrate the fastest growing private companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley with BizWest Media’s Mercury 100 Awards.



Companies that may be looking for a spot on this coveted list may benefit from asking themselves a few questions while striving for or managing substantial growth within their business. Read More

Fort Collins’ median price of $419,975 was up from $407,633 in April and represented 290 sales on 775 listings, with an average time on the market of 55 days.

Boulder’s sales activity totaled 68 sales on 167 listings, with an average time of the market of 43 days.

The median price in the Loveland/Berthoud market climbed to $406,500, up from $387,500 in April. Loveland/Berthoud saw 232 sales on 485 listings, with an average time on the market of 67 days.

Greeley/Evans recorded a median sales price of $296,500, up from $290,000 in April. Greeley/Evans saw 166 sales on 281 listings, with an average time on the market of 43 days.

In Longmont, the median sales price totaled $405,950 in May, down from $448,000 in April. The city recorded 94 sales on 189 listings, with an average time on the market of 32 days.

Estes Park’s median sales price climbed to $510,000, up from $492,000 in April. The city saw 30 sales on 145 listings, with an average time on the market of 76 days.