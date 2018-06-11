Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Denver’s Brown Palace hotel sells for $125M

By BizWest Staff — 

DENVER — The iconic Brown Palace Hotel in Denver has a new owner.

The Denver Business Journal reports that Dallas-based Crescent Real Estate has purchased the 126-year-old property at 321 17th St. for $125 million. The acquisition included the adjacent Holiday Inn Express, with both properties branded as the “Brown Palace hotel complex.”

The deal was initially reported by the Denver Business Journal in April, with Crescent only acknowledging that it was analyzing the deal.


 



