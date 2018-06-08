Xcel plans carbon reductions, renewable increases

DENVER — Xcel Energy will reduce carbon emissions and raise use of renewable energy sources by significant amounts, according to information filed with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission this week.

The Boulder Camera reported that the utility plans to cut carbon by 50 percent and raise use of renewables by 55 percent.

The company would cut carbon emissions by retiring coal generation plants and adding wind and solar capacity. It also wants to add battery storage capacity, which is the strategy contemplated by many utilities in order to store solar power for use at night or on cloudy days.

Xcel plans require PUC approval; the agency will consider the proposals later this year.