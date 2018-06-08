Peterson jobs lost in move of cyber operations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Seventy-two jobs at Peterson Air Force Base will leave as a result of a move of the air base’s cyber warfare unit from Colorado Springs to Virginia.

The jobs are held by both enlisted personnel and civilians.

The Air Force Space Command at Peterson has had oversight of the cyber program but it will now be included within the Air Combat Command.

According to a report in the Colorado Springs Gazette, the move is a realignment of functions to focus cyber security within intelligence operations in Virginia and space command functions in Colorado. Spending on space operations is expected to increase in coming years.