Boulder-based aerospace company gets two-year NASA contract

BOULDER — Advance Space LLC, which designs software and provides specialized services for the aerospace industry, has signed a two-year contract with NASA to continue developing a peer-to-peer navigation system for the moon.

The goal is for the system to scale with increased demand and to be used for government and commercial space missions.

“As we increase the number of vehicles in space and missions to the Moon, we must equally advance the technology used to figure out where they are and where they are going,” Bradley Cheetham, CEO of Advanced Space, said in a prepared statement. “As space becomes busier, we are working to reduce the cost and congestion associated with mission planning and operations.”

The contract builds one a six-month Phase 1 effort. The next two years will focus on the technical development of software and supporting systems.

Advanced Space, based in Boulder, also received a matching grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade for $250,000.