416 fire has yet to affect Durango tourism

DURANGO — The 416 fire, which is burning more than six square miles of forest land 10 miles north of Durango, is not yet having an impact on tourism.

The Southwest Colorado city of Durango is at the peak of its tourism season. And while the fire has displaced hundreds of residents north of town, it has yet to have a tourism impact, said the Durango Tourism Office in a report in the Durango Herald.

The tourism office is engaged in distributing accurate information about the first to people who are inquiring.

Frank Lockwood, executive director of the tourism office, said U.S. Highway 550, one of three main routes into the community, is closed off and on because of the fire.

But ticket sales for Mesa Verde National Park near Cortez and foot traffic on Main Avenue in Durango continues unabated.

The biggest issue, he said in the Herald report, is dealing with misperceptions seen on the Internet.