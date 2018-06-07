Software firm to the health-care industry expands to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Virginia-based Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp. has set up a satellite office in The Oakridge Business Park in Fort Collins.

Apollo, a company that provides image-management and workflow software to the health-care industry, has subleased 5,000 square feet of office space at 4700 Innovation Drive from ProEnergy Services LLC.

The Falls Church, Va.-based company for the past 20 years has designed software that enable clinicians and health-care institutions to capture, access, manage and share clinical imaging and multimedia content, enabling them to turn multimedia into a resource.

“We are excited to open an office in Fort Collins,” Mark Newburger, president and chief executive of Apollo, said in a prepared statement. “Apollo is focusing on bringing the next generation of enterprise imaging solutions to health systems. With that in mind, expanding our footprint in Fort Collins provides us with a great opportunity for growth and a strong employee base in a thriving community.”

Apollo has hired seven employees from the local area, and may be looking to grow to 15 to 20 employees in the next year, which would be local hires and from other parts of the company, according to spokeswoman Ashley Hergenreder.

Jake Hallauer, executive vice president of Fort Collins-based Chrisland Real Estate Cos., was the landlord’s broker on the sublease deal. He said he was pleased to see an employer with expansion plans view Fort Collins so favorably.

“The educated workforce and Colorado State University will benefit Apollo as it grows, and Apollo is a great addition to the Oakridge Business Park and Fort Collins,” Hallauer said.