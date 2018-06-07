Sadhana Beads LLC awarded Advance Longmont startup grant

LONGMONT — A startup that makes necklaces and bracelets, and wants to break into the yoga and meditation markets, has received a $2, 986 grant from the Longmont Economic Development Partnership through its Advance Longmont Startup Grant program.

Sadhana Beads LLC, at 1840 Delaware Place in the TinkerMill building in Longmont, is a women-run business with a team of artists and jewelers. The team crafts necklaces and bracelets, and teaches courses on meditation geared to help women reduce stress and increase well-being, according to owner Rachel Zelaya.

“The Advance Longmont Startup Grant will help us to purchase the materials to make more necklaces, pay our jewelers to make them, fund the completion of our website, and purchase a high-quality sign to use at yoga festivals, arts fairs and other events where we’ll be selling our necklaces,” Zelaya said.

The grant is designed to support Longmont’s startup businesses in their launch efforts. Grants provide funding to local startups that have been in business less than two years to assist with the cost of permitting and licensing, regulatory compliance, equipment purchases and other startup-associated costs.

The Longmont Economic Development Partnership is a public/private nonprofit economic-development organization serving the greater Longmont area.

Grant programs, including their respective applications, can be found on the LEDP website at www.longmont.org.