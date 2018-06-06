TurboTenant raises $2.2 million in equity offering

FORT COLLINS — TurboTenant Inc., a startup in Northern Colorado that offers online solutions for residential landlords, has raised $2.2 million in capital.

The Fort Collins-based startup is raising the funds through an equity offering, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 4. The date of first sale was May 22. TurboTenant officials did not return a request for more information.

TurboTenant brings solutions to independent landlords that usually are only easily available to large property management companies. TurboTenant helps landlords with online rental applications, credit and background checks and automated marketing.

The company previously raised $1.5 million in April 2017.