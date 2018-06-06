Distillery in Berthoud adds tasting room, fly-fishing shop

BERTHOUD — Hale & Bradford Distillery in Berthoud has opened a tasting room combined with a retail fly-fishing store, and soon, the distillery’s co-owner Jim Dawe will open a restaurant in the historic Oddfellows building in downtown Berthoud.

Hale & Bradford Tasting Room & Backcut Fly Shop is at 441 Mountain Ave. It will serve as the tasting room for Hale & Bradford Distillery, owned by Dawe and Mike Lindstrom.

Dawe said the tasting room serves 1-, 2- and 4-year-aged bourbons, barrel-aged and spiced rums, vodka and seasonal fruit brandies. Hours of operation are 4 to 10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday. He said the business has a small selection of fly-fishing gear and equipment, and will operate as a base for guided trips.

“This type of business fits right in with Berthoud’s quaint downtown environment, and we look forward to Jim Dawe’s new restaurant opening soon just down the street,” said Walt Elish, Berthoud’s business-development manager.

In 2014, Hale & Bradford, named for Dawe, whose middle name is Bradford, and Lindstrom, whose middle name is Hale, began distilling rum, brandy and whiskey recipes, and eventually built their own distillery in Berthoud.

In April 2017, they purchased the historic Oddfellows building at 335 Mountain Ave. for $422,000, according to public records. They have been renovating the two-story building per historic preservation guidelines. It previously housed Nonna Bella Country Italian Restaurant.

Dawe said his restaurant will open on the first floor later this summer and will be called Bradford’s, serving American cuisine. The second floor of the building is being renovated from the Odd Fellows’ great hall into flex office space, Dawe said.