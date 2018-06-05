Vail Resorts acquires Crested Butte, 3 other resorts

BROOMFIELD – Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE: MTN) announced Monday it will buy Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Vermont’s Okemo Mountain Resort and New Hampshire’s Mount Sunapee Resort for a combined $237 million, pending regulatory approval.

Business Den also reported on Monday that in a separate deal that Broomfield-based Vail Resorts plans on buying Stevens Pass Resort in Washington for $67 million.

Vail announced in March that it added Crested Butte to its Epic Pass, which accounted for 43 percent of its 2017 lift revenue.

Crested Butte, Okemo and Sunapee were owned by the Mueller family until 2008, when it sold them to CNL Lifestyle Properties for $132 million. CNL then sold its interest in the ski mountains to EPR Properties and New York-based Och-Ziff Real Estate in 2016. The Muellers leased the resorts and ran them.