PSCU changes name to Canvas Credit Union, CSU stadium gets name

ENGLEWOOD â€” Public Service Credit Union on Tuesday announced it has changed its name to Canvas Credit Union.

With the rebranding, Colorado State Universityâ€™s one-year-old stadium has a new name.

The Englewood-based credit union in April had bought the naming rights to Colorado State Universityâ€™s new on-campus football stadium in Fort Collins for $37.7 million, which now is called Canvas Stadium.

CSU opened the new $220 million stadium, with 36,500 seats and total capacity of 41,000, last fall. An anonymous donor paid $20 million to put the name of former coach Sonny Lubick on the stadiumâ€™s playing field. Lubick has worked as a vice president for community relations with Public Service Credit Union for 10 years.

Canvas Credit Union has been operating in Colorado for 80 years and in Northern Colorado for the past 10 years. The credit union operates 28 branches across the state, including four in Fort Collins and others Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, Broomfield and Brighton. It has about 232,000 members and 529 employees.