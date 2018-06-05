Chrisland files plan to raise $9 million in equity offering

FORT COLLINS — Chrisland Cos.,a Northern Colorado real estate development, brokerage and consulting group, plans to raise more than $9 million in capital.

The company filed a Form D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for $9,020,000 on May 31. The business plans to raise the funds through an equity offering. It filed under the name Chrisland OP LLC.

Chrisland declined to provide more information on why it was raising capital when reached for comment.