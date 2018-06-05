California firm buys defense contractor in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – California-based Parsons Corp. has completed it acquisition of Polaris Alpha LLC, a defense contractor with headquarters in Colorado Springs and Fredericksburg, Va.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that Parsons acquired the company from Arlington Capital Partners, which had bought Colorado Springs-based Intelligent Software Solutions and merged it with two other companies in November 2016 to form Polaris Alpha.

The acquisition will accelerate expansion plans announced last month that will add 455 employees over the next eight years and add 100,000 square feet of office space for the company in Denver and Colorado Springs.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.