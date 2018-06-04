Woodward closes on L’Orange acquisition

FORT COLLINS — Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) closed on its acquisition of L’Orange GmbH and its related operations for about $811 million.

Woodward said in a statement its acquisition of L’Orange, which it acquired from Rolls Royce, is a strategic fit for the Fort Collins-based designer and manufacturer of aerospace and industrial parts.

L’Orange makes fuel injection systems and has assets in Germany, China and the U.S.