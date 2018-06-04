Western States Bank CEO receives University of Wyoming honor

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Gary Crum, chairman and CEO of Western States Bank, has been recognized as a distinguished alum by the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.

The distinguished alum is bestowed on select graduates for their outstanding professional and career accomplishments and their service to their communities and alma mater.

“I would like to thank the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and the faculty and staff for this distinguished award,” Crum said in a prepared statement. “UW’s commitment to providing an outstanding business education is crucial to the development and success of our next generation of business leaders.”

Criteria for receiving the award includes a nomination by faculty or staff in the College of Business, with voting by the college’s executive team. Nomination includes the contributions and achievements of the nominee, including career accomplishments, community service and any other pertinent information.

Crum began his banking career in 1986, with Key Bank of Wyoming, serving in various capacities and as an executive officer. In 2006, he founded Wyoming State Bank, which would become Western States Bank, in his home office. One year later, the bank purchased Western Bank of Cheyenne, which took it from $20 million in assets to $100 million. In 2016, the bank merged with Valley Bank and Trust, which included Western States Bank in Colorado, taking it to $515 million. Crum was appointed by the board to remain the bank chairman and CEO, with headquarters staying in Laramie. Today, Western States Bank has 13 offices in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.