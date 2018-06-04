Neenan to build new campus for Yeti Cycles, other outdoor companies

GOLDEN — Fort Collins-based developer and design-build firm The Neenan Co. is joining with Golden-based Yeti Cycles to develop a 25-acre outdoor lifestyle campus in Golden.

The development will be built on land that is under contract in unincorporated Jefferson County, north of downtown Golden and west of Colorado Highway 93.

“This proposed project is a prime example of the innovation and leadership emerging out of the local industry,” Kristi Pollard, president & CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development Corp., said in a prepared statement. “ An outdoor lifestyle campus of this scale highlights the impact that the outdoor industry has in Colorado, with the market poised for continued growth. We’re proud to see this drive for collaboration and support among outdoor brands, for the betterment of the Jefferson County business community.”

Yeti Cycles, which manufactures mountain bikes, was founded in 1985 and has been headquartered in Jefferson County for 19 years. Yeti Cycles intends to move from its current headquarters into a larger, collaborative outdoor lifestyle campus alongside other outdoor companies. The Neenan Company is serving as the master developer on the project, with Yeti Cycles as the planned owner and campus anchor. “We’re excited by the prospect of creating an outdoor industry ecosystem through this campus development,” said Chris Conroy, president of Yeti Cycles. “ This project fills all our needs — it accommodates our growing company, offers great access to local mountain bike trails, and allows us to fulfill our vision of surrounding ourselves with companies that value outdoor recreation.” The proposed development, which requires rezoning approval, includes 25 acres of developable land, of which Yeti Cycles would use nine acres for its new headquarters. The Neenan Co. will develop the additional 1 6 acres and sell the remaining buildings to additional owner-partners.