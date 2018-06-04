Neenan to build new campus for Yeti Cycles, other outdoor companies

GOLDEN — Fort Collins-based developer and design-build firm The Neenan Co. is joining with Golden-based Yeti Cycles to develop a 25-acre outdoor lifestyle campus in Golden.
The development will be built on land that is under contract in unincorporated Jefferson County, north of downtown Golden and west of Colorado Highway 93.
“This proposed project is a prime example of the innovation and leadership emerging out of the local industry,” Kristi Pollard, president & CEO of Jefferson County Economic Development Corp., said in a prepared statement. “ An outdoor lifestyle campus of this scale highlights the impact that the outdoor industry has in Colorado, with the market poised for continued growth. We’re proud to see this drive for collaboration and support among outdoor brands, for the betterment of the Jefferson County business community.”
“We’re excited by the prospect of creating an outdoor industry ecosystem through this campus development,” said Chris Conroy, president of Yeti Cycles. “ This project fills all our needs — it accommodates our growing company, offers great access to local mountain bike trails, and allows us to fulfill our vision of surrounding ourselves with companies that value outdoor recreation.”
“We’re honored to be supporting this engaging development through the current planning and approvals phase,” said Randy Myers, director of real estate at The Neenan Co. “By keeping the end vision in mind and leveraging our firm’s integrated services, we’re working to guide the proposed development from its inception through the design and construction to successfully deliv er this innovative campus.”
