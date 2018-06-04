National solar-energy conference to be in Boulder

BOULDER — The 2018 national solar energy conference organized by the American Solar Energy Society will take place in Boulder Aug. 5-8.

Solar 2018 will feature multiple tracks of programming and will be at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The annual conference is titled “Pathways to Renewable Energy Transformation,” and content of the event will look at ways to quickly transform the nation’s energy system to renewable sources.

According to materials provided by ASES, conference sessions will consider:

Broadening access to renewables.

Orchestrating new energy systems, including renewable-based electrification in every sector.

Promoting solar for climate resilience, preparedness and recovery.

Rob Wallace, CEO of Baltimore-based Power 52, will keynote the session on broadening access. His work has involved developing solar projects in the United States and Africa. Also speaking will be Sandra Begay, a solar engineer with Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico. She heads a tribal internship program that helps to train people to work in the solar industry.

Blake Jones of Boulder’s Clean Energy Credit Union will be on hand to discuss financing of solar projects.

People interested in attending can register on the ASES website.