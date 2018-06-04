Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Moody’s downgrades University of Northern Colorado credit rating

GREELEY — The University of Northern Colorado’s credit rating has been downgraded.

The Greeley Tribune reports that Moody’s Investor Services downgraded UNC from an A2 rating to A3, still an investment-worthy grade. Moody’s revised the outlook for UNC from stable to negative. UNC faces a $5.4 million deficit, and has been implementing cost-saving measures to mitigate the loss.

The university has not been meeting enrollment targets set for its five-year plan.


 



