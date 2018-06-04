Clovis enters new clinical trial partnership

BOULDER — Clovis Oncology Inc. (Nasdaq: CLVS) has partnered with Immunomedics Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMU) to collaborate on a clinical trial investigating the combination of their two drugs.

The study will combine Clovis’ Rubraca with Immunomedics’ lead antibody drug conjugate, sacituzumab govitecan, for treatment in patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer and metastatic urothelial cancer.

“We look forward to entering this important co-development partnership with Clovis, one of the leading innovative biotech companies, to fully leverage the scientific expertise of both companies and expand the potential for two very active agents,” said Usama Malik, chief business officer of Immunomedics, in a prepared statement. Immunomedics is based in Morris Plains, N.J.

Patrick J. Mahaffy, president and CEO of Clovis, added that initiating new combination studies with Immunomedics expands Clovis’ clinical development efforts in diseases where there is “tremendous need for new treatment options.”