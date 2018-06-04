BizWest to hold second “Meet the Newsroom” event

BOULDER — Members of the public will have a chance to meet the people behind the bylines, June 5, when BizWest conducts the second in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events, this time in Boulder.

The Boulder gathering will be conducted from 4 to 5:30 p.m., June 5, at Boulder Beer, 2880 Wilderness place. Attendees can learn:

How to submit press releases.

How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.

Which reporters cover which beats.

Essential information to include in a press release.

What types of stories the publication is seeking.

Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest Facebook page.