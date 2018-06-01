Pioneer Landscape Centers buys Midwest Materials

LONGMONT — Pioneer Landscape Centers based in Highlands Ranch has purchased Midwest Materials, a Longmont company.

The acquisition is the second this year for Pioneer, which bought Grand Materials & Supply in Arizona earlier this year.

Midwest Materials has been in business 30 years. The purchase helps Pioneer geographically bridge the distance between Berthoud and north Denver. Pioneer also has facilities in Fort Collins, Windsor and Broomfield in the region, with additional locations — 37 retail locations and 23 quarries in all — elsewhere in Colorado and in Arizona.

“This acquisition is a strong move that aligns with Pioneer’s tremendous growth plans in the years to come,” said Sagi Cohen, CEO of Pioneer, in a prepared statement. “Midwest Materials is the type of company we look for amid our five-year expansion plan. It has proven to have a strong focus on community and provide customers with best-in-class products, which Pioneer has been doing for over 50 years. We look forward to initiating the transition.”

Midwest Materials will become a Pioneer division upon finalizing the acquisition and will maintain current leadership and employees, according to the company announcement.