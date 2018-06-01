Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

BizWest to hold second ‘Meet the Newsroom’ event in Boulder

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Members of the public will have a chance to meet the people behind the bylines, June 5, when BizWest conducts the second in a series of “Meet the Newsroom” events, this time in Boulder.

The Boulder gathering will be conducted from 4 to 5:30 p.m., June 5, at Boulder Beer, 2880 Wilderness place. Attendees can learn:

  • How to submit press releases.
  • How to get their company in BizWest lists and directories.
  • Which reporters cover which beats.
  • Essential information to include in a press release.
  • What types of stories the publication is seeking.

Attendees can RSVP using the BizWest Facebook page.

 


 



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>