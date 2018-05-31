Investment group pays $68.5M for commercial building in Longmont

LONGMONT — A half-million-square-foot commercial building in Longmont has been acquired by an investment group for $68.5 million.

The 552,865-square-foot building at 1601 Dry Creek Drive in the Boulder County Business Center was acquired by Boulder Acquisitions LLC, which used an address in New Jersey to make the purchase, according to public records.

The group acquired the building from EQC Operating Trust, the real estate investment trust of Chicago-based Equity Commonwealth.

The building’s primary tenant is West Safety Services Inc., which handles 911 calls. It is a division of Nebraska-based West Corp. (Nasdaq: WSTC). West Corp.’s presence in Longmont came about when it acquired Intrado Inc. for $465 million in 2006 and renamed it West Safety Services Inc.