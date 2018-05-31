7 startups participating in Catalyze CU’s summer cohort

BOULDER — Seven new companies have started in the 2018 class of Catalyze CU, a startup accelerator for ideas and technologies born out of the University of Colorado Boulder.

The 10-week program started May 20 and will end in a Demo Day on July 26.

The accelerator includes mentorship in finance, pitching, marketing and the legal aspects of a business, as well as resources in prototyping and media, office space and equity-free grants.

The 2018 companies are: