7 startups participating in Catalyze CU’s summer cohort

BOULDER — Seven new companies have started in the 2018 class of Catalyze CU, a startup accelerator for ideas and technologies born out of the University of Colorado Boulder.
The 10-week program started May 20 and will end in a Demo Day on July 26.
The accelerator includes mentorship in finance, pitching, marketing and the legal aspects of a business, as well as resources in prototyping and media, office space and equity-free grants.
The 2018 companies are:
- Boulder Sun, a company that makes natural food using sunflower seeds. Its first product is sunflower seed milk, which is in Boulder-area stores.
- EdBoard is making low-cost breadboards, a device used in making temporary circuits, for kids to learn about electronics.
- Hearth has a smart-vent system that allows homeowners to control airflow and room temperature.
- Quola Code’s machine-learning platform helps mobile-app developers maintain quality assurance by detecting bugs and saving time and money.
- MindScribe is looking to help young children learn and retain language skills by combining principles of early childhood education, neuroscience and computer science. Its product is already being tested in Colorado, California and Japan.
- Noble Roots is bringing a cause to catering. It’s working with nonprofits to address the issue of food deserts and bring healthy and affordable food options to those across Colorado, as well as serving catered lunches to corporations.
- Uzio has developed a solar-powered electric fence for farmers that can send them push notifications if an animal touches the fence or if a portion falls during a storm. It is mobile, allowing farmers to do rotational grazing.
