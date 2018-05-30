Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility has 130 furnished rooms with large windows, offering bright and cheerful views. The dining rooms overlook the beautifully landscaped courtyards, walking paths, and mountains of the Front Range.

Lemay Avenue specializes in not only short-term, including 10 day rehabilitation stays, but also in Long-Term Care, Memory Care, and Respite stays.

We offer an array of on-site services; Physicians and Nurse Practitioners from Front Range Geriatric Medicine, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Language Pathology, Respiratory Therapy, Registered Dietician, 24- hour Nursing, podiatry, dental, eye care, audiology, laboratory and diagnostic tests. Transportation is included for off-site physician and specialist appointments.

Residents enjoy our complete dining experience of meals with various options and nutritious snacks. They take advantage of our multi-use chapel, resident-operated library, private dining rooms, beauty/barber shop, computer rooms and upstairs sports bar.

The professional team at Lemay works together with our residents to develop a plan of care to meet their specific needs. Our staff is attentive and care deeply about each individual. They recognize the importance of meeting our resident’s physical, and social and emotional needs. Our creative Activity team provides a variety of life enrichment activities. Each monthly activity calendar is created with resident input and includes everything from coffee and news to musical entertainment, socials, 1:1 activities, and outings.

Whether you are looking for a short term rehab stay or long term facility for yourself, friend, or family member you will be pleased with Lemay Avenue. Our culture is one of caring and accountability. Our team of medical professionals, skilled therapists, and social workers can help with current and future planning, problem solving, and setting appropriate and timely goals. We welcome you at Lemay Avenue because at Columbine- We Care, It Matters.