“Late-life depression affects 6 million Americans 65 years or older.” (Source: WebMD.com)

Local Psychologist, Dr. Martha Sutherland, offers some advice: “Sometimes, depression can be overlooked in seniors. We might say they have a reason to be down, or it’s just part of aging.” However, loved ones can be on the lookout for several signs that can indicate depression:

• Expressions of pessimism – a sense of hopelessness, concerns about “being a burden”

• Changes in mood – flat affect, irritability, anxiety

• Changes in activity level/socialization – avoidance of hobbies previously enjoyed, isolating from friends, lethargy, hygiene neglect

• Physical or cognitive symptoms – recurring aches and pains, changes in sleep patterns or appetite; increased forgetfulness or difficulty concentrating

If you have concerns about a loved one and think they may be suffering from depression, there are many resources in Northern Colorado that can help. One helpful first call can be to the Good Samaritan Society at 888-497-3813.