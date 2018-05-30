Boomtown seeks applicants for health-tech accelerator

BOULDER — Boomtown and COPIC, a medical liability insurance provider, have announced a multiyear partnership on the Patient Safety HealthTech Startup Accelerator.

The program is seeking applicants for its upcoming accelerator, which will be run in conjunction with Boomtown’s accelerator cohorts twice a year. In each cohort, two to four startups will be accepted to the health-tech accelerator. The program is looking for startups that empower consumers, increase efficiency, and improve outcomes for patients and medical providers. The program will guide startups through processes such as data security, HIPAA-compliance, regulatory strategy, business development and other issues.

“At COPIC, our primary goal is to support medical professionals who face ever-changing challenges and help them deliver the best patient care possible,” said Ted Clarke, chairman and CEO of COPIC, in a prepared statement. “We are confident this partnership with Boomtown will allow us to creatively explore options that have the potential to provide tremendous benefit to the medical community through innovation that can’t be found in traditional healthcare channels.”

In its latest cohort, three of Boomtown’s 11 startups participated in the patient safety accelerator it has with COPIC: Behaviorme, PatientOne and Visible Network Labs.

Boomtown also has another corporate-partnered accelerator with Upramp, the CableLabs accelerator.