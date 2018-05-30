Area CEOs named regional finalists for EY entrepreneur awards

Six of the 23 regional finalists for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2018 awards represent the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

The finalists for the Mountain Desert region — which includes Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico — are helming companies ranging from biotech to consumer goods to groceries. Seventeen of the finalists are from Colorado.

The finalists from Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado are:

Jason Myers, CEO and president of ArcherDX Inc. in Boulder

Ron Squarer, CEO of Array Biopharma Inc. in Boulder

Ron Bills, CEO and chairman of Envirofit International Inc. in Fort Collins

Bo Sharon, CEO and founder of Lucky’s Market in Niwot

David Barnett, CEO and founder of PopSockets LLC in Boulder

Dave Dupont, CEO of TeamSnap in Boulder

Additional Colorado finalists include Rod Buscher of Blinker in Denver; Kent Stemper of BluSky Restoration Contractors LLC in Centennial; Andy Altorfer and Blake McKinney of CirrusMD Inc. in Denver; Rob Holland of Flagship Food Group LLC in Greenwood Village; Maureen Hewitt of InnovAge in Denver; Sean McNicholas of KMSSA in Denver; Albert DaCosta of Paragon 28 Inc. in Englewood; David Birzon of Snooze: An AM Eatery in Denver; Zach Johnston of The Spice Guy Co. in Commerce City and Ben Wright of Velocity Global in Denver.

A reception will be held for the finalists on Thursday, May 31, at the Colorado Governor’s Mansion. The awards gala will be held on Thursday, June 28, at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

The regional awards winner will be eligible for the national award, which will have its strategic growth forum and awards gala Nov. 7-11 in Palm Desert, Calif.