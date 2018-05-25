Zayo completes new fiber route in Europe

BOULDER — Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ZAYO) has completed a new fiber route in Western Europe.

The coherent wavelength route spans from Marseille to Strasbourg, in France, via Milan. The route also provides connectivity to Paris, Frankfurt, London and Amsterdam. It leverages the fiber network it acquired from Viatel.

The route is part of Zayo’s efforts to expand its dark fiber and longhaul wavelength network throughout Europe.

A carrier based in India is the initial customer for the new route and selected Zayo for the solution. Additional customers include a U.S.-based global Internet services provider and an international wholesale telecommunications provider.

“With our expanded capability, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of a growing base of global customers,” Randy Dunbar, senior vice president of transport, said in a prepared statement. “Our connectivity options in and out of Marseille are opening up new international markets for us, and we continue to see strong demand from multiple verticals.”