Colorado Latino Festival takes place June 24 in Boulder

BOULDER — The Colorado Latino Festival has debuted its schedule of events in its new home of Boulder.
The festival will take place June 18 to 24 in downtown Boulder. The main event is slated for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24 at Boulder Central Park, with music, food vendors and a car exhibit.
Almost 20,000 guests from Colorado and neighboring states are expected to attend the festival, hosted by Barrio E’ and the Latino Chamber.
The event’s theme is Activism, and it will be free to the public.
The full schedule includes:
- June 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: A Networking Lunch at Zayo Group Boulder.
- June 20, 5 to 8 p.m.: Jyemo Club and Barrio E’ present Band on the Bricks on Pearl Street.
- June 21, 5 to 8 p.m.: A film screening and panel about Dolores at the Boulder Public Library.
- June 22, 5 to 8 p.m.: Dancing with Los Chicos Malos at the St. Julien Hotel and Spa.
- June 22, 5 to 8 p.m.: A Settlers hike with OSMP at the Boulder Public Library.
- June 23, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; A Flatirons hike with OSMP at Chautauqua Park.
- June 24, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: The Third Annual Colorado Latino Festival at Boulder Civic Park.
