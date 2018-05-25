Colorado Latino Festival takes place June 24 in Boulder

BOULDER — The Colorado Latino Festival has debuted its schedule of events in its new home of Boulder.

The festival will take place June 18 to 24 in downtown Boulder. The main event is slated for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 24 at Boulder Central Park, with music, food vendors and a car exhibit.

Almost 20,000 guests from Colorado and neighboring states are expected to attend the festival, hosted by Barrio E’ and the Latino Chamber.

The event’s theme is Activism, and it will be free to the public.

The full schedule includes: