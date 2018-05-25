Ball to help NASA with its next generation telescope

BOULDER — Ball Aerospace based in Boulder will help build NASA’s next space telescope.

NASA has awarded the company a $113 million contract to build components for the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope, according to a report in the Boulder Daily Camera.

The telescope is planned for launch in 2020 and will cost a total of about $3.2 billion. It will go beyond the capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope and help scientists determine the nature of the universe.