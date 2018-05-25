Aims targets working students with night, weekend programs

GREELEY — Aims Community College is launching a group of degree and certificate programs that can be earned all at night or on weekends.
Targeted at workers unable to attend classes during the day, the new programs include a complete Associate of Arts degree at night in Greeley, an accounting certificate program at night and on weekends in Greeley, and a welding degree and certificate in the evenings in Fort Lupton.
Sponsored Content
Elevations Credit Union Opens Its Doors in Midtown Fort Collins
Member-owned not-for-profit Elevations Credit Union has a new branch in Midtown Fort Collins, featuring business bankers, commercial lenders and more.
Classes begin Aug. 20 and registration has just opened, according to an announcement from the college.
“By offering evening and weekend college, this opens doors for those who cannot attend classes during the day and will help with completion,” said Leah Bornstein, Aims CEO and president. “I’m very excited for the opportunities this brings to our community.”
The college also has other night and weekend classes, some that can result in a degree or certificate without attending daytime classes. They are:
These degrees and certificates are in addition to the existing programs that offer evening and weekend classes:
- Police Academy, offered in the evenings and weekends in Windsor
- Nurse Aide Certificate, offered in the evenings with a weekend clinical in Greeley
- Fire Academy, offered in the evenings and weekends in Windsor
- Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), offered in the evenings in Windsor
- Paramedic, offered on Fridays and Saturdays in Windsor
- Paramedic Prep, offered in the evenings in Windsor
- Pre-Paramedic, offered in the evenings and weekends in Windsor
- Real Estate I and II, offered on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings in Greeley
- Automotive Degrees and Certificates, offered in the evenings in Windsor
- Carpentry Certificate, offered in the evenings in Greeley
- CPR Certification, offered in the evenings in Windsor
- Early Childhood Teacher, Beginning, offered in the evenings in Greeley
- Early Childhood Teacher, Intermediate, offered in the evenings in Greeley
- Child Care Center Director, offered in the evenings in Greeley
For more information, visit www.aims.edu/academics/evening-weekend-college.
Leave a Reply