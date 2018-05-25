Aims targets working students with night, weekend programs

GREELEY — Aims Community College is launching a group of degree and certificate programs that can be earned all at night or on weekends.

Targeted at workers unable to attend classes during the day, the new programs include a complete Associate of Arts degree at night in Greeley, an accounting certificate program at night and on weekends in Greeley, and a welding degree and certificate in the evenings in Fort Lupton.

Classes begin Aug. 20 and registration has just opened, according to an announcement from the college.

“By offering evening and weekend college, this opens doors for those who cannot attend classes during the day and will help with completion,” said Leah Bornstein, Aims CEO and president. “I’m very excited for the opportunities this brings to our community.”

The college also has other night and weekend classes, some that can result in a degree or certificate without attending daytime classes. They are:

These degrees and certificates are in addition to the existing programs that offer evening and weekend classes:

Police Academy, offered in the evenings and weekends in Windsor

Nurse Aide Certificate, offered in the evenings with a weekend clinical in Greeley

Fire Academy, offered in the evenings and weekends in Windsor

Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), offered in the evenings in Windsor

Paramedic, offered on Fridays and Saturdays in Windsor

Paramedic Prep, offered in the evenings in Windsor

Pre-Paramedic, offered in the evenings and weekends in Windsor

Real Estate I and II, offered on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings in Greeley

Automotive Degrees and Certificates, offered in the evenings in Windsor

Carpentry Certificate, offered in the evenings in Greeley

CPR Certification, offered in the evenings in Windsor

Early Childhood Teacher, Beginning, offered in the evenings in Greeley

Early Childhood Teacher, Intermediate, offered in the evenings in Greeley

Child Care Center Director, offered in the evenings in Greeley

For more information, visit www.aims.edu/academics/evening-weekend-college.