Waypoint celebrating opening of branch bank in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Waypoint Bank, the latest entrant into the Fort Collins banking market, is holding an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. today to celebrate the opening of its branch in the Northern Colorado city.

Waypoint Bank is occupying 3,050 square feet of space at 2900 S. College Ave. and is led by branch president David Besch, who is Waypoint’s Northern Colorado market manager, and Alex Nguyen, operations manager. Waypoint has been operating the full-service branch since mid-April and has six employees, including Besch and Nguyen.

The Nebraska-based bank in October changed its name from First Bank & Trust Co., which was using the name Mountain View Bank in Colorado.

Waypoint, based in Cozad, Neb., operates branches in Cambridge, Clay Center, Cozad, Eustis and Imperial, Neb. It operates a branch in Colorado Springs as well as Fort Collins.

The bank in 2016 opened a loan-production office in Loveland but closed it in December 2017 with those services shifted to the branch in Fort Collins.