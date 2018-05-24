Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

New tiny cell towers pop up in Colorado Springs

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — The next generation of cell phone towers are starting to be installed in Colorado Springs.

According to a report in the Gazette, the tiny towers or “small cells” are 20-feet high and connected to utility poles and other mostly existing structures. The antennas help to add capacity to existing networks and will have a role to play in the future 5G networks that are coming next year. They’ll also play an important role as autonomous cars — which will require seamless cell coverage — become more present.

The company in Colorado Springs responsible for the mini towers is Crown Castle, a Texas company with an office in Englewood.

 


 


