Greeley community development to install new software

GREELEY — Greeley will close its Community Development office Friday, June 1, and Monday, June 4, in order to install new software.
TRAKiT is a new project, permitting and management software package. The upgrade is intended to improve efficiency and customer service, according to the city’s announcement.
Community Development offices are located in the City Hall Annex at 1100 10th Street. This closure will impact the following areas:
- Planning and Zoning
- Building Inspection
- Engineering Development Review
- Code Compliance
The main Community Development phone line, 970-350-9780, will be available and messages will be taken for staff members in the affected areas. Offices will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5.
