Chipolte to close Denver headquarters and relocate

DENVER — Chipolte, the Denver-based burrito restaurant chain, will move its headquarters to Newport Beach, Calif., or Columbus, Ohio, in the fourth quarter of this year.

BusinessDen reported that the organization will end its 25-year run in Colorado. It also will close its New York office. The Denver and New York offices have a total of about 400 employees.

Chipotle follows another Denver burrito company, Qdoba, which moved from Denver to San Diego in 2016.