Broomfield-based Conga raises $47 million from investors

BROOMFIELD — Conga, a company that specializes in intelligent document automation, closed on $47 million in funding.

The round was led by investment from Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

The funds will be used to develop Conga’s suite of products, which automates and streamlines data management tasks, document generation and contract management. The capital will also help fuel growth nationally and internationally.

Earlier this year, Broomfield-based Conga went through a string of acquisitions: Octiv, Orchestrate LLC and Counselytics. The acquisition of the latter company will help speed the growth of its latest product, Conga AI, and its New York office will be a new location to scale commercial operations.

“Our steadfast dedication to our customers’ needs for better Intelligent Document Automation has been on full display this year as we’ve aggressively grown the breadth and depth of the Conga Suite through product development and acquisitions,” said Matthew J. Schiltz, CEO of Conga, in a prepared statement.

The latest round of financing brings the total raised to date by Conga to $124 million.

Conga is a Salesforce Premier Partner and has more than 700,000 customers across 85 companies. Conga is the trade name used by AppExtremes Inc.