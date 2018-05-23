Zip line company sued for nonperformance

BRECKENRIDGE — Vail Resorts has sued a zip line company because it didn’t complete a project in Breckenridge.

BusinessDen reported today that the Broomfield-based Vail Resorts sued Zip-Flyer in Summit County. The company has completed other zip lines in Breckenridge, but not the Saw Mill line between Peak 8 and 9. Vail Resorts terminated its contract with the company earlier this year.