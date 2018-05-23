Inovonics receives patents for medical-assistance pendants

LOUISVILLE — Inovonics, a Louisville-based company that makes wireless sensors, has received two United States Patent and Trademark Office design patents for its EN1221S-60 family of senior-living pendants.

The pendants are 60 percent smaller and lighter than Inovonics’ previous pendant. It has a smooth shape making it comfortable to wear and is also waterproof so it can be used while showering or bathing. The pendants operate over the EchoStream wireless network.

The pendants are a device that seniors can use to call for medical assistance when they can’t otherwise get to the telephone.

“The product was designed in collaboration with residents and caregivers at selected senior-living communities across the country. Over a period of nine months, they shared their insights and challenged us to deliver a product that improves resident satisfaction and staff productivity,” according to Todd Stanley, senior product manager for Inovonics.