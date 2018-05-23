Longmont council pays to restrict drilling within community

LONGMONT — It’s official. Surface drilling for oil and gas in the city of Longmont or on city-owned property east of the city will no longer occur, thanks to a $3 million agreement with the operators of two energy companies. The city council gave final approval to the contract Tuesday night.

The oil companies, TOP Operating and Cub Creek Energy, could still drill horizontally and could still conduct hydraulic fracturing deep beneath Union Reservoir. But surface activity within the city is restricted under the agreement.

The Times-Call reported that the council voted 6-1 in favor of the agreement. The city had previously attempted to restrict fracking in the community using a moratorium, but it ran into legal challenges at the state supreme court.