Lodgings in Greeley had top occupancy rate during April

DENVER — Lodging operators in Greeley recorded a 75 percent occupancy rate of their rooms during April, the best rate among cities and areas in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado tracked by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association.

The association’s monthly Rocky Mountain Lodging Report revealed occupancy rates during April of 71.4 percent along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor between Boulder and Denver, 70.6 percent in Loveland, 65.3 percent in Boulder, 61.9 percent in Fort Collins, 59 percent in Longmont and 35.9 percent in Estes Park.

For April, the most expensive average daily room rate was in Boulder at $149, followed by Estes Park, $145; U.S. Highway 36 corridor, $120; Loveland, $119; Longmont, $116; Fort Collins, $115; and Greeley, $99.

Statewide, the occupancy rate in April was 65.9 percent with an average daily room rate of $136.