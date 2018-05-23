DOE seeks to find new products from coal

The federal government has set aside up to $13 million for cost-shared research and development in search of methods to make products from carbon dioxide or coal.
The money is available from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy.
According to a report in the Wyoming Business Report, the Office of Fossil Energy wants to help fund projects that generate a marketable product.
The search for projects involves three areas of concentration:
- Lab-scale carbon dioxide conversion.
- Field-scale carbon dioxide conversion in which actual CO2 from coal combustion is used.
- Coal beneficiation pilot plant testing in which an upgraded coal product and value-added products are made.
