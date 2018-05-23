BCH to build medical office building in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Boulder Community Health will build new office space in Lafayette adjacent to the Community Medical Center and may at some point join the buildings into a medical campus.

The Boulder Daily Camera reported that BCH will break ground on the facility at 1110 W. South Boulder Road before the end of the year. The city planning commission is currently reviewing the building plans.

The office building joins several other medical developments in eastern Boulder County offered by BCH and other companies with an interest in meeting the needs of the growing population of the region.