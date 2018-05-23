Advanced Energy acquires N.Y.-based Monroe Electronics

FORT COLLINS — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) in Fort Collins said on Tuesday it has acquired the electrostatic business of privately held Monroe Electronics Inc.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed Tuesday.

Monroe Electronics, in Lyndonville, N.Y., makes electrostatic detection and measurement instruments such as volt meters that will complement those of Trek, AE’s most recent acquisition.

Production of Monroe’s electrostatic products will be integrated into Trek’s manufacturing facility in nearby Lockport, N.Y.

Yuval Wasserman, president and chief executive at Advanced Energy, said the two recent company acquisitions increase the company’s technology and IP portfolio in the specialty power offerings.

Advanced Energy designs and develops power and control technologies for thin films processes and industrial applications.