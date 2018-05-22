Boulder-based biotech firm raises $620,000 in debt offering

BOULDER — MBio Diagnostics Inc., a Boulder-based biotech company that does rapid on-site sample testing, has raised $620,000 in capital.

MBio is raising funds through a debt offering and option to acquire other securities, according to a Form D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 21. The date of first sale was in December last year. MBio did not respond to a request for more information.

MBio is looking to provide rapid testing with technology that goes beyond the traditional paper test (such as what at-home pregnancy tests do today), according to the company’s website. The company has created its “lightdeck technology,” which uses fluorescence illumination and imaging for its tests.