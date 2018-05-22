Boulder AI to pitch in AI Shark Tank competition

BOULDER — A Boulder startup was selected to pitch its products at a “Shark Tank” type competition on May 23.

Boulder AI is pitching in a “Vision Tank” at the 2018 Embedded Vision Summit in Santa Clara, Calif.

Boulder AI is one of five finalists selected to compete in front of expert judges and the conference audience, where they will receive feedback and be judged on their technology innovation, business plan, team and business opportunity.

The Colorado-based startup is pitching its DNNCamp, an AI-capable camera with on-board processing, allowing it to process data and making it ideal for situations where there is no high-speed network. The camera is completely sealed so that it is dust and waterproof. It can operate in extreme temperatures and underwater. In addition to being rugged, it also is power efficient and can run on a solar cell and battery system.

The winner of the “Vision Tank receives a $5,000 prize, a one-year membership to the Embedded Vision Alliance and introductions to potential clients.

The Embedded Vision Summit is an event for the growing AI systems industry.